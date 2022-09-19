SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Long Beach CC Fires President of Part-Time Faculty Union

Scott Jaschik
September 19, 2022

Long Beach Community College fired the president of the part-time faculty union last week, The Long Beach Post reported.

The professor, Kashara Moore, has taught at the college for 10 years. She was fired because she elbowed a student while announcing names onstage during the college’s graduation ceremony earlier this year.

The board vote on her firing was 3 to 2.

Moore had been calling names during the ceremony and mispronounced Carmina Barraza as “Carina Barajas,” which led to the incident. Campus police said they could not determine if physical contact was made.

Dozens of faculty members turned out at the board meeting to back Moore.

Scott Jaschik

