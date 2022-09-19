SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Long Beach CC Fires President of Part-Time Faculty Union
September 19, 2022
Long Beach Community College fired the president of the part-time faculty union last week, The Long Beach Post reported.
The professor, Kashara Moore, has taught at the college for 10 years. She was fired because she elbowed a student while announcing names onstage during the college’s graduation ceremony earlier this year.
The board vote on her firing was 3 to 2.
Moore had been calling names during the ceremony and mispronounced Carmina Barraza as “Carina Barajas,” which led to the incident. Campus police said they could not determine if physical contact was made.
Dozens of faculty members turned out at the board meeting to back Moore.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Blocks for building a stronger student community
- How professional practitioners help connect crime theory with real-world investigations
- How we can use AI to power career-driven lifelong learning
- Why higher education should take an EDI lesson from Kendrick Lamar
- Lessons from completing an award-winning knowledge transfer project
Most Shared Stories
- Author charts her way back from faculty burnout in new book
- Teach students to be builders, not critics (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- 'U.S. News' changes policy on testing | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Competitive Midwestern private colleges go white minority | Inside Higher Ed
in a World of Change
and ‘Chaos Ensues’
by Marginalized Scholars