Oregon Apologizes for Chant During Brigham Young Game

The University of Oregon has apologized for a profane chant by some students while Oregon hosted Brigham Young University at a football game this weekend, KGW News reported.

In the student section, some students chanted, “Fuck the Mormons.”

Utah governor Spencer Cox retweeted the video with the comment, “Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon.”

The University of Oregon said, “The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University. These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”