SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Closed Penn State Meetings May Violate Transparency Law

By

Johanna Alonso
September 20, 2022

Leaders at Pennsylvania State University may have violated the state’s open meetings law by gathering in private, according to Spotlight PA.

The executive committee of the university’s Board of Trustees has been meeting privately for over a decade, using a provision in the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act that allows public agencies to hold closed “conferences” for a limited number of purposes, such as completing a training.

The director of Penn State’s Office of the Board of Trustees, Shannon Harvey, told Spotlight PA the meetings were used to “review Board and committee agendas and for planning purposes” and said that she believes the conferences “comply with the law and facilitate good governance.” She did not explain how the committee determined that its meetings qualified as conferences, nor why it chose to conduct them in private.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, argued that the university’s explanation was “inconsistent with the law” and that if the committee is advising the larger board, it is required to follow the Sunshine Act.

Share Article

Read more by

Johanna Alonso

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A group of student protesters, including some holding Black Lives Matter signs.
Another Disruption Reignites
Campus Speech Debate
An illustration of a hand withdrawing a coin from a graduation cap that is stacked on top of a book.
Ford Foundation Ends Fellowship Program
Former Bishop State Community College interim president Lawrence Brandyburg, a bald Black man wearing a business suit.
‘The Straw that Broke the Camel’s Back’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

U of Kansas Can’t Ban Handguns Around Combustibles

Closed Penn State Meetings May Violate Transparency Law

Mount Holyoke Workers Win New Contracts

Oregon Apologizes for Chant During Brigham Young Game

Adults Who Do Not Want Children: Academic Minute

Yeshiva U Suspends All Student Groups to Avoid Recognizing Gay Group

Back to Top
 