Fairfield Announces New Campus Focused on 2-Year Degrees

Fairfield University, in partnership with the Diocese of Bridgeport, will open a new campus in the fall of 2023 in the nearby city of Bridgeport, Conn., offering a two-year associate degree program. The announcement of a new campus comes amid opposition from some locals who have concerns about zoning issues, traffic congestion and a possible negative effect on property values.

Fairfield, a private Catholic university, will establish its new Bridgeport campus on the site of the former St. Ambrose School, a private Catholic institution that closed roughly a decade ago.

Fairfield officials previously told Inside Higher Ed that the university aims to launch the new campus with 100 students in the first cohort before growing that population to 200 the following year. The new Fairfield campus in Bridgeport will focus its efforts on low-income students.