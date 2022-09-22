SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Michigan State Distinguished Professors Back President

Scott Jaschik
September 22, 2022

Nearly 100 distinguished, endowed chair and distinguished professors emeriti are the latest to publicly voice support for Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr. as president of Michigan State University, The Lansing State Journal reported. They issued a joint letter with their view.

“As distinguished professors at the university, and emeriti faculty who care deeply about MSU, we value an environment that allows us to produce our best work,” the professors wrote. “Continued recognition at national and international levels enhances our reputation as an institution, which in turn allows us to attract talented faculty, students, staff, and administrators to join MSU. Reputational damage threatens those efforts. We are grateful to President Stanley for improving campus culture during his three years here and moving us towards a safer and more productive space, conducive to enhancing our academic strengths. We are also indebted to him for his leadership throughout the COVID pandemic, which resulted in a safe community during these last two years. His commitment to excellence in every university endeavor is clear and greatly appreciated. We strongly support the consistent actions President Stanley has taken since arriving at MSU to protect the health and safety of all members of the MSU community. We look forward to President Stanley’s continued leadership of MSU.”

Some Michigan State trustees are trying to push the president out for reasons that remain unclear.

Scott Jaschik

