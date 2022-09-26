SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Penn State Faculty Member Accused of Stalking a Professor
September 26, 2022
A Pennsylvania State University professor was charged Wednesday with stalking a female faculty member and using his cellphone to see up her dress, The Centre Daily Times reported.
Brandon A. Schwartz, an assistant research professor in the Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering, was charged. His lawyer said he would plead not guilty.
A university spokesperson said, “The university is aware of these disturbing criminal charges and is investigating in accordance with Penn State policy and applicable law. The university is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all members of the Penn State community.”
