A New Path to Be Admitted to U of California
The University of California is going to create a new path for admission to the system, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The path is for students who met the 3.0 grade point average in high school but didn’t complete the required 15 college preparatory courses. The university said the program will be open to about 3,700 students, half of whom are low-income, underrepresented students of color or the first in their families to attend college.
To enter UC, these students must first successfully complete their missing courses and general education courses at a community college and earn good grades.
Those who do would be guaranteed a spot at one of six UC campuses: Davis, Irvine, Merced, Riverside, Santa Barbara and Santa Cruz. They could still apply to the Berkeley, Los Angeles and San Diego campuses but would not be guaranteed a spot.
