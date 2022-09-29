SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Colleges, Higher Ed Groups Join Biden Campaign Against Hunger

By

Scott Jaschik
September 29, 2022

Colleges and higher education organizations have joined President Biden’s new campaign against hunger. The president announced these commitments:

  • By 2030, the University of California system will cut in half the proportion of its 280,000-person student body facing food insecurity—reducing the reported rate among undergraduates from 44 percent to 22 percent and among graduate students from 26 percent to 13 percent.
  • The Association of American Medical Colleges and the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education commit to organizing and hosting the first-ever Medical Education Summit on Nutrition in Practice in March 2023.
  • Several leading health-sector organizations—the National Medical Association, National Hispanic Medical Association, Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health, National Dental Association, Case Western University’s School of Dental Medicine, the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, Children’s Oral Health Institute, National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Society of American Indian Dentists, and the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy—have all signed a pledge committing to take several new actions to strengthen health professionals’ education in nutrition.
  • The University of South Carolina School of Medicine at Greenville will make a $4.8 million in-kind donation to help carry out its open-source lifestyle medicine curriculum in all interested medical schools.
  • The University of Arkansas School of Law will focus the spring 2023 issue of its Journal of Food and Law Policy on hunger, nutrition and health.

