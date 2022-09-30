4 College Programs Honored for Latino Student Success

Excelencia in Education, an advocacy organization focused on Latino students, announced the academic programs that would be designated the 2022 “Examples of Excelencia,” an honor given to college programs that advance Latino student success.

The four programs, announced Thursday night, were selected from a pool of 93 submissions and 20 finalists. They include the Latino Promise and HACER programs at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey, the Institute of Interdisciplinary Research in Puerto Rico, the master’s degree program in environmental science at the University of Texas at San Antonio, and Postsecondary Initiatives at Esperanza, a community-based organization in Ohio.

“It is important to celebrate what is working for Latino students on campuses and at community-based organizations in front of a national audience of practitioners, funders, and policymakers,” Deborah Santiago, co-founder and CEO of Excelencia, said in a press release. “Now, we invite these stakeholders to join us by investing in and learn from the evidence-based practices improving Latino college completion and ensure that more students receive the support to reach their educational goals.”