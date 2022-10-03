SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Arizona State to Lead Digital Equity Effort

Scott Jaschik
October 3, 2022

Maricopa County in Arizona has voted to spend $34.6 million on an effort led by Arizona State University to promote digital equity. The effort, which Arizona State says is the largest of its kind in the country, will advance broadband, community support, equipment and training across Maricopa County, which includes the metro Phoenix area.

Scott Jaschik

