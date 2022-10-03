SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Patty Limerick Fired From Center She Founded
Patty Limerick has been fired from the Center of the American West at the University of Colorado at Boulder. She remains a tenured professor of history at Colorado.
Limerick, a noted historian of the American West, was a co-founder of the center.
The decision was made by Glen Krutz, the new dean of CU’s College of Arts and Sciences, according to The Colorado Sun, which said he would not comment on why he removed Limerick.
“At this point I can only say this: My removal from the position of faculty director of the Center of the American West was very unexpected,” Limerick said in a text message. “I am considering my options.”
The Sun also reported that, in response to Limerick’s removal, the entire executive committee of the center’s board has resigned.
