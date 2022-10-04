SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
The Moral Debate Around Nuclear Weapons: Academic Minute
October 4, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Thomas Doyle, associate professor of political science at Texas State University, explores the ethical questions around nuclear weapons. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Breaking barriers for women: closing the gender health gap in academia
- Bad news, kids (and academics): the magical motivation fairy doesn’t exist
- Coping with long Covid: 10 strategies for academics
- How I train students in strategic and reflective academic reading
- As a black, female student, I wish I’d had a peer mentoring scheme
Most Shared Stories
- University tells professors to stay 'neutral' on abortion
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- Public's growing concern about higher ed's value: Key podcast
- A professor tries to convince herself not to quit academe (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Ford Foundation to end diverse fellowship program
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
‘The System Needs to Be Changed’
VMI to Honor Controversial Former Leader
Undergraduates’ Technology Problems and Needs