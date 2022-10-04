New California Laws Focus on Higher Ed Access

California governor Gavin Newsom signed multiple pieces of legislation Friday to improve higher education in the state for certain underserved student populations.

One of the bills signed into law, Assembly Bill 2881, will support students that are parents and are enrolled at a California Community Colleges, California State University or University of California campus. It offers priority course registration for parents with children under age 18 who receive more than half of their financial support from that parent. The law also requires each campus to have a webpage highlighting specific services and supports available to student parents.

Assemblymember Marc Berman, who wrote and sponsored the legislation, said it will help parents “achieve their educational dreams while raising a family.”

“The journey to and through college is challenging for many students, but it is even more difficult for the over 202,000 college students in California who are also parents,” he said in a press release.

Newsom also signed Senate Bill 990, which allows formerly incarcerated people on parole to relocate to a county where they can pursue an educational or vocational program of their choice, or where they have a job, housing or family waiting for them, rather than having to go back to the county of their last legal residence.

Senator Ben Hueso, author of the Senate bill, said in a press release that the law will be especially helpful to incarcerated students who want to continue the educational programs they began in prison.

Assembly Bill 1705, legislation to further remedial education reform at California Community Colleges, was signed into law, as well.