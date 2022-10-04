SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Svante Pääbo Wins Nobel Prize in Medicine
October 4, 2022
Svante Pääbo won the Nobel Prize in medicine for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.
“Through his pioneering research, Svante Pääbo accomplished something seemingly impossible: sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans. He also made the sensational discovery of a previously unknown hominin, Denisova,” said the Nobel announcement.
In 1999, Pääbo, who born in Sweden, founded the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, where he is still active. He also holds a position as adjunct professor at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, in Japan.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Breaking barriers for women: closing the gender health gap in academia
- Bad news, kids (and academics): the magical motivation fairy doesn’t exist
- Coping with long Covid: 10 strategies for academics
- How I train students in strategic and reflective academic reading
- As a black, female student, I wish I’d had a peer mentoring scheme
Most Shared Stories
- University tells professors to stay 'neutral' on abortion
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- Public's growing concern about higher ed's value: Key podcast
- A professor tries to convince herself not to quit academe (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Ford Foundation to end diverse fellowship program
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
‘The System Needs to Be Changed’
VMI to Honor Controversial Former Leader
Undergraduates’ Technology Problems and Needs