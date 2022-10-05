Biden Criticizes Idaho Limits on What Faculty May Say

President Biden criticized the University of Idaho Tuesday for telling faculty members and other employees to discuss abortion or contraception only when relevant and in “neutral” terms, or they risk dismissal or even jail time, The Hill reported.

“Folks, what century are we in? What are we doing? I respect everyone’s view on this—personal decision they make. But, my Lord, we’re talking about contraception here. It shouldn’t be that controversial,” Biden said during a meeting of the White House Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access.

“This is what it looks like when you start to take away the right of privacy,” Biden added.