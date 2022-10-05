GRE Now Accepted at More Than Half of Law Schools

The Graduate Record Examination is now accepted at 100 law schools, more than half of the 199 American law schools accredited by the American Bar Association. The Educational Testing Service first promoted the GRE for use in law school admissions in 2016, when the University of Arizona did so. The 100 law schools that now accept the GRE (as an alternative to the Law School Admission Test) include Harvard, Stanford and Yale Universities.

“The growth of GRE acceptance among law schools is indicative of schools’ desires to increase access to legal education and attract a larger, more diverse applicant pool,” said Alberto Acereda, associate vice president of global higher education at ETS.