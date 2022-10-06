SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Shootings Near University of Washington Campus Cause Concern

By

Marjorie Valbrun
October 6, 2022

Several recent shootings near the University of Washington’s Seattle campus have prompted city and campus officials to take action, according to ncwlife.com.

A 21-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver fleeing a shooting on Oct. 1, and four students from UW were shot outside a local bar the next day, the news outlet reported.

The local report said there have been five nonfatal shootings and two fatal shootings in the University District through the first eight months of this year, compared to one nonfatal and one fatal shooting in all of 2021, according to Seattle Police Department data.

Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell, who has proposed increasing public safety funding from $355.5 million in 2022 to $375.7 million in 2023, “said his office is working with the University of Washington to continue developing strategies to improve safety for students and other residents of the University District,” ncwlife.com reported.

Sally Clark, interim vice president for campus community safety at UW Seattle, said university administrators are working with city officials to prevent violence against students and that police are investigating the shootings. She also advised students to use the evening safety escort services provided by the university.

