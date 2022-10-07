SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Arizona Professor Shot and Killed on Campus
October 7, 2022
A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on the Tucson campus Wednesday, The Arizona Republic reported. Police pursued the suspect, a former student of the slain professor, for several hours before apprehending him during a traffic stop.
Classes were canceled for the day but resumed Thursday.
The victim was Thomas Meixner, head of the university’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. In a statement about the shooting, Arizona president Robert C. Robbins called Meixner a “beloved” member of the university community and asked that his family’s privacy be respected. He also provided links to campus counseling resources.
