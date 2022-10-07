Northeastern Law School Admitted Thousands by Mistake

Northeastern University’s law school recently admitted thousands of applicants by mistake, NBC News reported.

The admission emails were sent to 205 current law school applicants because of a “technical error.” The law school “quickly sent a clarifying email explaining the error,” officials said, adding that “individual outreach” was underway for applicants with concerns.

The erroneous email was also sent to nearly 4,000 applicants who applied a year ago.

“While many of those applicants have already matriculated at Northeastern or another law school, they also received the clarification email,” the school said in a statement.