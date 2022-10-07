Sage Scholars Moves Ahead With Direct Admissions

Sage Scholars, a company that has worked with students on their financial aid since 1995, is officially moving into the direct admissions space. Sage has 23 private colleges—including Hendrix College, Milliken University, Loyola University New Orleans and Washington & Jefferson College—signed up so far.

Colleges will admit students directly, without their having applied or with their having filled out a short application. To be considered, students must submit only their current email address, their grade point average, sophomore and junior year grades, their favorites (from among Sage colleges) to apply to, their majors of interest, and activities (including athletics).

Concourse, another company in the space, was just purchased by EAB.