Accreditor Orders ASA College to Prove Why It Shouldn’t Close

Doug Lederman
October 10, 2022

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education on Friday said that it would withdraw accreditation from ASA College by Nov. 1 unless the for-profit institution in New York proves that it has corrected a large number of financial, governance and other problems.

The accrediting agency, which mostly accredits colleges and universities in mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states, issued a similar “show cause” order against Brooklyn-based ASA in March but lifted it in June because of steps the institution had taken to come into compliance with the agency’s requirements.

But Middle States said that it had reinstated the show cause based on “information from state agencies regarding the institution’s financial status.” Last week, ASA reached a settlement in which it agreed to pay more than $100,000 to New York City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection over deceptive advertising aimed at immigrants and other vulnerable citizens.

ASA will retain its accreditation until the accrediting commission meets next month to consider the college’s response to the show cause order.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

How Same-Sex Marriage Became Bipartisan: Academic Minute

