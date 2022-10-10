SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Accreditor Orders ASA College to Prove Why It Shouldn’t Close
The Middle States Commission on Higher Education on Friday said that it would withdraw accreditation from ASA College by Nov. 1 unless the for-profit institution in New York proves that it has corrected a large number of financial, governance and other problems.
The accrediting agency, which mostly accredits colleges and universities in mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states, issued a similar “show cause” order against Brooklyn-based ASA in March but lifted it in June because of steps the institution had taken to come into compliance with the agency’s requirements.
But Middle States said that it had reinstated the show cause based on “information from state agencies regarding the institution’s financial status.” Last week, ASA reached a settlement in which it agreed to pay more than $100,000 to New York City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection over deceptive advertising aimed at immigrants and other vulnerable citizens.
ASA will retain its accreditation until the accrediting commission meets next month to consider the college’s response to the show cause order.
