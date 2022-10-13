$100 Million Gift for U of Florida Biomedical Research

A $100 million gift to the University of Florida’s Scripps Biomedical Research Institute will kick off a 10-year, $1 billion public-private partnership designed to turn the institute into a cutting-edge leader in the field, the university announced Wednesday.

The gift comes from the foundation of UF alumnus Herbert Wertheim and is the largest in the university’s history bequeathed by an individual donor.

The endowment it seeds will be used to amplify fundamental science, drive research that translates discoveries into viable products and businesses, train the next generation of scientists, and improve the health outcomes and experiences of patients, according to a press release from the university.

It will support the continued development of the 30-acre Jupiter campus and 70 adjacent vacant acres that the University of Florida recently bought for $100 from the California-based Scripps Research Institute.

“This historic gift is a testament to Dr. Wertheim’s extraordinary philanthropic vision and his belief in UF and UF Health’s boundary-breaking work to accelerate scientific discovery for the health, welfare and benefit of all those we serve,” UF president Kent Fuchs said. “Together, we will not only strengthen the clinical expertise of our top-five public university, we will shape a culture of inspiration where future generations of scientists can marshal their creative energies in pursuit of scientific and clinical breakthroughs.”