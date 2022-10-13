SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Bethel of Minnesota Will Cut 9 Majors and Minors

By

Scott Jaschik
October 13, 2022

Bethel University of Minnesota is cutting nine majors and minors and expanding four programs to deal with shifts in enrollment, The Star-Tribune reported.

The university is facing an enrollment decline, as are many colleges in the Midwest and the Northeast.

