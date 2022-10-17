SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Stanford Students Demand Rapists Be Expelled
October 17, 2022
Hundreds of students at Stanford University marched to protest recent reports of rapes on campus and to demand that rapists be expelled, the Bay Area News Group reported.
Last Friday, a woman said she was raped after a man grabbed her from her Stanford office and dragged her into a basement. The attack came two months to the day after another woman was abducted in broad daylight from a parking lot near a Stanford dorm and forced into a bathroom, where she was raped.
The students chanted, “Stanford protects rapists.”
Stanford officials did not respond to a request for comment.
