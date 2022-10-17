SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Women Gain From Sports Deals, but Men Gain the Most
October 17, 2022
While male athletes have gained the most from the new ability to sell their name, image and likeness, female athletes are gaining as well, according to an analysis published by CNBC.
The analysis found that:
- Since the NIL era started in July 2021, women’s college basketball players have ranked the third highest among compensated sports.
- There is a huge gap between the athletes in National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I football and everyone else. Football players gained almost half of all deals.
- But six women’s sports are in the top 10 among all college athletics for NIL compensation.
