Data’s Role in Student and Institutional Success: A Compilation
October 18, 2022
“Data’s Role in Student and Institutional Success” is a new print-on-demand compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed.
A copy of the free booklet, which explores some of the many ways colleges and universities are marshaling the vast data at their disposal to improve student performance and their own operations, can be downloaded here.
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. Eastern time, Inside Higher Ed’s editors will host a free webcast exploring the themes of this booklet. Please register for this event, or find out more about it, here.
