Data’s Role in Student and Institutional Success: A Compilation

Doug Lederman
October 18, 2022

Data’s Role in Student and Institutional Success” is a new print-on-demand compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed.The cover of "Data's Role in Student and Institutional Success"

A copy of the free booklet, which explores some of the many ways colleges and universities are marshaling the vast data at their disposal to improve student performance and their own operations, can be downloaded here.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. Eastern time, Inside Higher Ed’s editors will host a free webcast exploring the themes of this booklet. Please register for this event, or find out more about it, here.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

