SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Harvard Requires Students to Get New COVID-19 Booster
October 19, 2022
Harvard University announced that all students must be vaccinated with the new bivalent COVID-19 by January, Boston.com reported.
Students with medical or religious reasons may seek an exemption.
Harvard University Health Services will offer the vaccine.
In the Boston area, Harvard is the first to require the new booster, although other colleges are offering it.
Trending Stories
- Collegiate recovery programs gain traction on campus
- ‘House of the Dragon’ Is Obviously a Thinly Veiled Exploration of Academic Politics | Learning Innov…
- We need higher standards for entry into higher ed teaching (opinion)
- Northwest College Students Escape Grizzly Attack
- The Auto Tech Problem | Confessions of a Community College Dean
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- So, you want to reach out? Lessons from a ‘science for all’ programme
- To improve research culture, we must change the way we measure performance
- Towards independence: blazing your trail as a freelance researcher
- Ways to support research students in nursing and midwifery
- Eight ways to engage with AI writers in higher education
Help Students Stay Sober