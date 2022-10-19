SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Artistic Legacy: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
October 19, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week: Minnita Daniel-Cox, associate professor of music, takes a look at the legacy of someone who has inspired many artists. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

