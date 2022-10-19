SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Artistic Legacy: Academic Minute
October 19, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week: Minnita Daniel-Cox, associate professor of music, takes a look at the legacy of someone who has inspired many artists. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
- ‘House of the Dragon’ Is Obviously a Thinly Veiled Exploration of Academic Politics | Learning Innov…
- Collegiate recovery programs gain traction on campus
- Guide to the pros and cons of outsourcing online education
- Northwest College Students Escape Grizzly Attack
- We need higher standards for entry into higher ed teaching (opinion)
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- So, you want to reach out? Lessons from a ‘science for all’ programme
- To improve research culture, we must change the way we measure performance
- Towards independence: blazing your trail as a freelance researcher
- Ways to support research students in nursing and midwifery
- Eight ways to engage with AI writers in higher education
Help Students Stay Sober