Harvard Requires Students to Get New COVID-19 Booster
October 20, 2022
Harvard University announced that all students must be vaccinated with the new bivalent COVID-19 by January, Boston.com reported.
Students with medical or religious reasons may seek an exemption.
Harvard University Health Services will offer the vaccine.
In the Boston area, Harvard is the first to require the new booster, although other colleges are offering it.
