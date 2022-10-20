SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Northwestern Gets $121 Million Gift
October 20, 2022
Northwestern University announced a $121 million gift to advance biomedical research at the Feinberg School of Medicine and and expand executive education at the Kellogg School of Management.
The gift was from Kimberly K. Querrey, a trustee, and a trust created by her late husband, Louis A. Simpson.
