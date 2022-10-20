SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Report Blasts Early Decision
A report by the group Education Reform Now blasts early-decision admissions programs—in which applicants commit to enroll if admitted—as providing an advantage to wealthier applicants.
The report noted that “students who attended independent private high schools were more than 3.5 times more likely to apply ED than public school students were.” In addition, “international applicants were almost three times more likely to apply ED than U.S. residents were.” And further, “applicants from the wealthiest ZIP codes were twice as likely to apply ED than all other applicants were.”
To solve the problem, if colleges are unwilling to eliminate early decision, the report made three recommendations: that early decision end at public institutions, that “institutions that offer ED … meet the full financial need of all applicants” and improved “awareness of the benefits of early decision by improving college and career counseling.”
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Playful learning: how to get started
- In the search for work-life balance, going part-time could provide an answer
- So, you want to reach out? Lessons from a ‘science for all’ programme
- To improve research culture, we must change the way we measure performance
- Towards independence: blazing your trail as a freelance researcher
and Empathy