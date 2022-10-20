In Viral TikTok, Student Alleges Harassment by Classmate

A University of Baltimore student who allegedly stalked, threatened and assaulted a fellow classmate was arrested by university police last week, according to an email from President Kurt Schmoke sent to the university community Friday. The reported victim, junior Madison Vital, said in a now-viral TikTok post that the man, who is in two of her classes, also carried a handgun to school, violating university policy. She said in the video that administrators did not take her claims seriously and were “trying to push this entire situation under the rug so that no one really knows what’s going on.”

Vital said she has filed criminal charges and a peace order against the man.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the District Court for Baltimore City has ordered the accused perpetrator to stay away from campus until next Wednesday, when the next hearing will be held.

After Vital’s video went viral, accruing 2.5 million views and 468,000 likes by Wednesday afternoon, Schmoke sent a follow-up email to the UB community.

“My comments on this matter reflect a requirement to respect student privacy rights while assuring the community that University police and other officials are working together to maintain a safe environment. In response to those who have inquired, there is no need to alter classes or other activities scheduled to occur on campus,” he wrote.