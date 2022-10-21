SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Conservative Students Win Injunction on Campus Flier Policy

Sara Weissman
October 21, 2022

A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction to a group of conservative students at Clovis Community College in an ongoing lawsuit against the college’s president and other administrators after campus officials allegedly disallowed their fliers from campus bulletin boards last year, The Fresno Bee reported.

The injunction, issued last week by district judge Jennifer Thurston in Fresno, temporarily prevents college officials from enforcing a policy that campus fliers must get formal preapproval and can’t have “offensive or inappropriate language or themes.” Thurston concurred with students that the policy as it currently stands is “overbroad and vague.”

The students, who belong to a group called Young Americans for Freedom, argue in their lawsuit that Lori Bennett, the college president, cited this policy in November when she ordered their anticommunism fliers be taken down from bulletin boards after administrators received complaints. A month later, the students were allowed to post antiabortion fliers to an outdoor free speech kiosk rather than more frequently trafficked bulletin boards in academic buildings, according to the suit.

The students are being represented by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, an organization that promotes academic freedom, free speech and due process rights. They continue to seek a permanent injunction and monetary and punitive damages.

Sara Weissman

