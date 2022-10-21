SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Harvard Biological Engineering Institute Receives $350M Gift

By

Susan H. Greenberg
October 21, 2022

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss has donated an additional $350 million to Harvard University to support the research center that bears his name: the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering.

Wyss, a graduate of Harvard Business School, donated $125 million to establish the institute in 2009. Since then, he has made additional gifts of more than $150 million to advance the institute’s mission of transforming health care and the environment by developing new technologies grounded in the building blocks of nature and “accelerating the translation of those technologies into products through the formation of startups and corporate partnerships,” according to the news release from Harvard.

“Since its founding 13 years ago, the Wyss Institute has been devoted to breaking down silos within and between academia and industry,” said Harvard University president Larry Bacow. “That aspiration, expressed passionately and persistently by Hansjörg Wyss, has yielded a unique model of collaborative and cross-disciplinary research, as well as disruptive innovations that are improving and savings lives.”

The “bioinspired technologies” developed by the Wyss Institute have resulted in nearly 4,000 patent filings, more than 100 licensing agreements and 50 start-ups. In the spring of 2023, the 375 full-time employees will move to a new headquarters in Boston near Harvard Medical School.

Share Article

Susan H. Greenberg

Susan H. Greenberg is a senior editor at Inside Higher Ed. A career journalist and educator, she joined the publication in August 2021 after eight years in Vermont, where she freelanced and taught writing at Middlebury College and Champlain College. Prior to that, she spent 22 years writing and editing for Newsweek magazine, where she covered everything from international affairs to arts and culture. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, and River Teeth, among others. She has taught English and journalism at Phillips Academy, where she served as an advisor to the student newspaper. She holds a B.A. in English from Brown University and an M.S. in journalism from Columbia. The mother of three nearly adult children, she is very much enjoying her newly empty nest.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A blue banner with the word "Law" on it hangs on a light post.
Yale Law Once Again
in Conservative Crosshairs
Mark Rosenberg, a white man with a shiny pate and black-framed glasses.
Good Deal?
Demonstrators hold pro-immigration signs that say "Education, not deportation."
Big Vote on Undocumented Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Justice Barrett Rejects Challenge to Debt Relief

Student Brought Guns to Edgecombe Community College Campus

Conservative Students Win Injunction on Campus Flier Policy

HyFlex Learning: Pros, Cons and the Future

New Boyer Commission Report Emphasizes Equity

Sally Kornbluth, Duke Provost, to Become MIT President

Back to Top
 