Justice Barrett Rejects Challenge to Debt Relief

Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment a challenge by a taxpayers’ association in Wisconsin to President Biden’s debt-relief measure, The New York Times reported. The Wisconsin group had asked her to stop the Biden plan.

The Times said, “She acted on her own, without referring the application to the full court, and she did not ask the administration for a response. Both of those moves were indications that the application was not on solid legal footing.”

And a federal judge on Thursday also dismissed a similar suit brought by Republican attorneys general.