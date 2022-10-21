SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Justice Barrett Rejects Challenge to Debt Relief

By

Scott Jaschik
October 21, 2022

Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment a challenge by a taxpayers’ association in Wisconsin to President Biden’s debt-relief measure, The New York Times reported. The Wisconsin group had asked her to stop the Biden plan.

The Times said, “She acted on her own, without referring the application to the full court, and she did not ask the administration for a response. Both of those moves were indications that the application was not on solid legal footing.”

And a federal judge on Thursday also dismissed a similar suit brought by Republican attorneys general.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A blue banner with the word "Law" on it hangs on a light post.
Yale Law Once Again
in Conservative Crosshairs
Mark Rosenberg, a white man with a shiny pate and black-framed glasses.
Good Deal?
Demonstrators hold pro-immigration signs that say "Education, not deportation."
Big Vote on Undocumented Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Justice Barrett Rejects Challenge to Debt Relief

Student Brought Guns to Edgecombe Community College Campus

Conservative Students Win Injunction on Campus Flier Policy

HyFlex Learning: Pros, Cons and the Future

New Boyer Commission Report Emphasizes Equity

Sally Kornbluth, Duke Provost, to Become MIT President

Back to Top
 