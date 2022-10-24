SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Biden on University Presidencies

By

Scott Jaschik
October 24, 2022

President Biden, while speaking at Delaware State University Friday about his plan to forgive student debt, briefly went back a few years to when he left the vice presidency in 2017.

“Three universities came to me and said they wanted to interview me to consider my being a president of the university,” Biden said, without naming them.

He said his wife, Jill, was the reason he didn’t follow through. “And my wife, who’s a professor at a community college—she has two master’s and a Ph.D., and she’s smarter than me—and she looked me and she said, ‘If you do that, I’m leaving you.’ She said it’s one of the toughest jobs in America, especially if you start arguing about parking spaces and office windows.”

(Jill Biden holds an Ed.D. degree from the University of Delaware.)

