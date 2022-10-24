Ex-UCLA Gynecologist Convicted of Sexual Abuse

A jury on Thursday found a former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, Dr. James Heaps, guilty of sexually abusing female patients during his tenure at the university, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Heaps had been charged with 21 felony counts but was found guilty of only five: three counts of sexual battery by fraud and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person. The assaults are from 2013 to 2017, the portion of his tenure that falls within the statute of limitations for which criminal charges could be brought.

He was found not guilty of seven other counts.

Judge Michael D. Carter declared a mistrial on nine other sex-related counts, saying the jury was hopelessly deadlocked on them.

Hundreds of women have been paid nearly $700 million in the largest sexual abuse settlement involving a public university.

Heaps could be sentenced to up to 28 years in prison.