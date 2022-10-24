SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Most Americans Want Race Out of Admissions Decisions

By

Scott Jaschik
October 24, 2022

Most Americans support the Supreme Court moving to stop colleges from considering race and ethnicity in admissions decisions, according to a national poll by The Washington Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

The poll was of 1,238 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Every racial and ethnic group except for African Americans had the same perspective.

Most white, Asian and Hispanic Americans say colleges shouldn't consider race in admissions, though Black Americans are split. Bar chart showing responses to the question Would you support or oppose the Supreme Court banning colleges and universities from considering a student's race and ethnicity when making decisions about student admissions?

The same poll, however, found that every group thinks “programs designed to increase the racial diversity of students on college campuses are a good thing.”

Majority says programs designed to increase racial diversity of college students are a good thing. Bar chart shows responses to question In general, do you think programs designed to increase the racial diversity of students on college campuses are a good thing or a bad thing?

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

