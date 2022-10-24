SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Most Americans Want Race Out of Admissions Decisions
October 24, 2022
Most Americans support the Supreme Court moving to stop colleges from considering race and ethnicity in admissions decisions, according to a national poll by The Washington Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.
The poll was of 1,238 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
Every racial and ethnic group except for African Americans had the same perspective.
The same poll, however, found that every group thinks “programs designed to increase the racial diversity of students on college campuses are a good thing.”
