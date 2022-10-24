SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Southern Baptist Seminary Votes Only Men Can Be Pastors

By

Sara Weissman
October 24, 2022

Trustees at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., unanimously passed a resolution last week that men and women can receive theological training but only men can hold the title of pastor, CBN News reported.

“It is further resolved that this Board encourages The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary administration and faculty to continue its theological training with this stated conviction—graduating both men and women for service to the church, but with men alone reserved for the office and function, and thereby title of pastor,” the resolution stated.

The resolution falls in line with previous comments made by seminary president Albert Mohler. He argued at the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in June that Scripture limits the role of pastor to men. Mohler helped to craft the Baptist Faith & Message 2000, the official statement of beliefs for Southern Baptists, which takes the same position.

