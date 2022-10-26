Adjunct Faculty Sues California Community College Districts

A group of seven adjunct professors sued eight community college districts in California on Monday. The suit, filed in Sacramento Superior Court, argues that their jobs require them to do unpaid work, EdSource reported.

The instructors are asking for back pay for hours spent meeting with students, grading assignments, preparing for classes and other work-related tasks, and reforms to ensure they’re fairly compensated going forward. They’re also calling for the judge to declare the case a class action lawsuit so other adjunct faculty members can be included.

“California state law does not permit employers to take advantage of employees by not paying them for all hours worked,” the suit states.

The districts named in the lawsuit are Shasta-Trinity-Tehema Joint Community College District, Los Angeles, Cerritos, San Diego, Butte-Glenn, Mount San Jacinto, Los Rios and Yuba. The system is also named as a defendant.

“It’s been a long time brewing,” the lead plaintiff, John Martin, one of the plaintiffs and chairman of the California Part-time Faculty Association, told EdSource. He said he plans to “up the ante and put the pressure on the districts.”