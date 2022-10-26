New Federal Higher Ed Data Released

The National Center for Education Statistics released new data on graduation rates, student outcomes, financial aid and admissions Tuesday, according to a press release from the Institute of Educational Sciences. The findings are from the winter collection of the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, or IPEDS, including data from the 2020–21 academic year.

The data show that about 22 percent of first-time, full-time students who enrolled in two-year institutions in 2017 graduated within two years. However, 40 percent of these first-time, full-time community college students graduated within four years. About 65 percent of full-time, first-time students enrolled in four-year institutions in 2015 graduated within six years at the college where they started.

Of the full-time, first-time students who received federal Pell Grants in their first year of college, 46 percent earned a certificate or degree, while 63 percent of students who received Direct Subsidized Loans that year did, according to the data. Meanwhile, 61 percent of students who received neither form of financial assistance in their first year earned a credential, among other findings.