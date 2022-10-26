SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

New Federal Higher Ed Data Released

By

Sara Weissman
October 26, 2022

The National Center for Education Statistics released new data on graduation rates, student outcomes, financial aid and admissions Tuesday, according to a press release from the Institute of Educational Sciences. The findings are from the winter collection of the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, or IPEDS, including data from the 2020–21 academic year.

The data show that about 22 percent of first-time, full-time students who enrolled in two-year institutions in 2017 graduated within two years. However, 40 percent of these first-time, full-time community college students graduated within four years. About 65 percent of full-time, first-time students enrolled in four-year institutions in 2015 graduated within six years at the college where they started.

Of the full-time, first-time students who received federal Pell Grants in their first year of college, 46 percent earned a certificate or degree, while 63 percent of students who received Direct Subsidized Loans that year did, according to the data. Meanwhile, 61 percent of students who received neither form of financial assistance in their first year earned a credential, among other findings.

Share Article

Read more by

Sara Weissman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

On the left-hand side, a person writes on a clipboard with a pen. On the right-hand side, a robotic hand types on a laptop keyboard.
If Machines Can Craft Essays, Should Writing Instruction Change?
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a middle-aged Hispanic man with dark hair, a goatee, and glasses.
Permanent Fixes for a ‘Broken System’
Elementary school–age students sit at desks with green chairs.
How Higher Ed Can Help Remedy K-12 Learning Losses

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Penn State Calls Off Event Featuring Proud Boys Founder

Minn. Regent Resigns as Vice Chair After Divisive Remark

Democrats, Republicans and Higher Education

Adjunct Faculty Sues California Community College Districts

New Federal Higher Ed Data Released

Jeffrey Katzman of Core Learning Exchange: Pulse Podcast

Back to Top
 