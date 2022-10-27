SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Former Antioch Physician Indicted on 9 Rapes

Scott Jaschik
October 27, 2022

Donald Gronbeck has been indicted on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges that include nine counts of rape, WBNS reported. He was the campus physician at Antioch College from 2015 through 2019 and maintained a medical practice in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where the college is located.

Antioch president Jane Fernandes, in a statement released when Gronbeck’s medical license was suspended in January, said the college would be working with local authorities to “provide information and help ensure that a full accounting is made of any harms done” from Gronbeck’s work at the college.

Ohio attorney general Dave Yost called the allegations against Gronbeck “an incredibly graphic and brutal betrayal of trust.” He said one of the victims recorded a portion of the acts allegedly committed by Gronbeck.

Gronbeck is currently in jail.

His lawyer, John Paul Rion, said, “There is definitely another version of the events as told by the prosecutor’s office.”

Scott Jaschik

