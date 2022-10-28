SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Budget Cuts Loom at North Dakota State University

By

Josh Moody
October 28, 2022

Major budget cuts are expected at North Dakota State University.

Though officials haven’t yet put an exact number on the forthcoming cuts, the university is facing a projected $10.5 million budget shortfall over the next two years due to slumping enrollment, which is at a 15-year low according to The Forum, a local news outlet.

Dwindling enrollment and declining state funding—which is based on a formula that factors in student credit hours—make for a one-two punch that has left the institution reeling.

“These reductions will be difficult, particularly because we have been absorbing cuts for a number of years, forcing everyone to do more with less for quite some time,” President David Cook wrote Tuesday in an email to campus constituents outlining the budget challenges and underlying issues. “They also will be difficult because after a number of years of cutting, it is becoming more difficult to make reductions without impacting our core academic mission.”

Recommendations on the budget cuts are expected in January.

Share Article

Read more by

Josh Moody

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

U.S. soldier in uniform reading in a book
90-10 Loophole Closed
Several students of various races using VR headsets in university.
Higher Ed’s Top 10 IT Issues
The Times Higher Education logo, with a red T, a purple H and a blue E.
Teaching in Hindi

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Over Three-Quarters of Students Plan to Vote in Midterms

Penn State Breaks Promise to Open Center for Racial Justice

Judge Rejects Suit by Seattle Pacific Over State Investigation

Budget Cuts Loom at North Dakota State University

Report Criticizes Legacy Admissions

UVA Faculty Senate Tables Board-Representation Motion

Back to Top
 