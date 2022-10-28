SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

No-Confidence Vote in Selection Process for Ben Sasse

By

Scott Jaschik
October 28, 2022

The University of Florida Faculty Senate has voted no confidence in the selection process under which the university's board selected U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as the next president, The Gainesville Sun reported.

The Senate held an emergency meeting on the resolution, which focused just one finalist being named. Senators voted 72-16 to pass the measure.

Breann Garbas, a Faculty Senate member who drafted the motion, said, “The process is the biggest problem here because we don’t know who those other candidates were. We don’t know anything about them and we have no input in this and no say in it as a faculty as a whole."

The university board is expected to approve Sasse for the position on Tuesday.

 

 

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

U.S. soldier in uniform reading in a book
90-10 Loophole Closed
Several students of various races using VR headsets in university.
Higher Ed’s Top 10 IT Issues
The Times Higher Education logo, with a red T, a purple H and a blue E.
Teaching in Hindi

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Over Three-Quarters of Students Plan to Vote in Midterms

Penn State Breaks Promise to Open Center for Racial Justice

Judge Rejects Suit by Seattle Pacific Over State Investigation

Budget Cuts Loom at North Dakota State University

Report Criticizes Legacy Admissions

UVA Faculty Senate Tables Board-Representation Motion

Back to Top
 