No-Confidence Vote in Selection Process for Ben Sasse

The University of Florida Faculty Senate has voted no confidence in the selection process under which the university's board selected U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as the next president, The Gainesville Sun reported.
The Senate held an emergency meeting on the resolution, which focused just one finalist being named. Senators voted 72-16 to pass the measure.
Breann Garbas, a Faculty Senate member who drafted the motion, said, “The process is the biggest problem here because we don’t know who those other candidates were. We don’t know anything about them and we have no input in this and no say in it as a faculty as a whole."
The university board is expected to approve Sasse for the position on Tuesday.
