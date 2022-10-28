SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Over Three-Quarters of Students Plan to Vote in Midterms
Seventy-seven percent of college students say they plan to vote in this year’s midterm elections, according to a survey conducted by Course Hero, an online study resources platform. The site surveyed 1,026 college students who self-identified as being eligible to vote.
Inflation is the top issue driving college students to the polls, the survey found; 66 percent of respondents reported that it will influence their voting decisions. Students also cited abortion access (46 percent), the cost of college (46 percent) and student debt forgiveness (43 percent) as key issues in this year’s midterm races, as well as campus concerns such as safety, getting a job after college and free speech.
In addition, the survey found that students are not particularly confident in the election process; 47 percent said they believe the election process is either slightly or not at all trustworthy. Republicans expressed less faith than Democrats, with only 41 percent reporting they trusted the election process compared to 66 percent of Democrats.
