Black Faculty Members Leave Mizzou

At least nine Black faculty members have left the University of Missouri at Columbia in 2022, The Columbia Missourian reported.

The total number of Black faculty members is now 83. The percentage of Black faculty members leaving is greater than for other groups. The percentage of Black faculty out of total faculty is now 3.73 percent, compared to 4.16 percent in 2021.

Charles Munter, an associate professor in the College of Education and Human Development, said, “We’ve lost 20 people in my college in less than two years. Twenty faculty members have announced their departures, and only one was a white man. I just kind of bristle when people say, ‘It’s because they have great opportunities.’ It just doesn’t capture everything and the reasons why they left.”