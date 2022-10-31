Collecting Student Perspectives to Drive Supports: Student Voice Report

Inside Higher Ed is today publishing a new report exploring how and why some colleges and universities collect and use the perspectives and opinions of their students to build better policies and practices to help them succeed.

The free print-on-demand report, “Collecting Student Perspectives to Drive Supports,” draws from numerous surveys of students conducted in 2022 as part of Inside Higher Ed’s Student Voice news hub. It supplements those findings with interviews with campus administrators responsible for student success, academic affairs, student mental health and financial aid about strategies they’ve used to integrate student views into their policy making and planning. A copy of the report can be downloaded here.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed’s editors will conduct a free webcast to discuss the themes of this report. Please register for this webcast, or find out more about it, here.

Student Voice is a joint project of Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse, with support from Kaplan.