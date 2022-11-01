Lessons From Llhuros: Academic Minute

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
November 1, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Beauvais Lyons, Chancellor’s Professor at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, explores how art can bring out many truths, even by using lies. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
