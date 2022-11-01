Morehouse Won’t Host School Started by Kanye West

Morehouse College announced Monday that it will not host a basketball game featuring the Donda Academy, a private school that was founded by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

“We welcome the students and families to visit the campus and encourage them to learn more about how Morehouse singularly prepares men of color for lives of leadership and service by empowering young men who are trustworthy and hold themselves and each other accountable to act with compassion, honesty, and integrity as they build community with civility,” said a statement issued by the college.

However, it cited the antisemitic statements by Ye as preventing the college from hosting the game.

“Throughout its history, Morehouse College, perhaps more than any other institution, has stood for social discourse which advances equity and healing, particularly in areas involving race, culture, and socio-economic disparities,” the statement added. “We therefore cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.”