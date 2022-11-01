Oklahoma Regents Request $96 Million Funding Increase

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education are seeking an additional $96 million from state lawmakers this year, bringing the total state funding request to $986 million, according to reporting from local radio station KOSU.

“The state system of higher education’s budget request focuses on continued investment to meet growing workforce needs in several key fields, including health care, teacher education, engineering, and computer science,” State Regents chair Michael C. Turpen said in a press release last week. “We remain committed to programs that support student success and increase college degree completion, including expanded concurrent enrollment opportunities and additional financial aid for the students we serve.”

Data from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association show that education funding in Oklahoma has lagged behind other states following the Great Recession in 2008.

In all, 25 colleges and universities fall under the authority of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, including the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.